Tips from ADPH on having a “happy, healthy summer”

We have all felt the summertime heat this year, and the ADPH wants you and your family to enjoy the extra time outdoors this summer while staying safe.
By Makyla Simmons
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 10:22 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - This summer has been hot with record breaking temperatures not just in the state, but across the nation. That’s why the Alabama Health Department has tips for you to stay cool and stay healthy.

While an obvious method would be to avoid the summer heat altogether, one easy way to stay safe is to make sure to always keep sunscreen on. In addition, eating the correct foods can also help you strengthen your immune system.

The CDC also just released an article on the importance of covering yourselves from harmful UV Rays. Staying in the sun to get Vitamin D is recommended, but they recommend to keep it only to about five to ten minutes at a time.

Over exposure to sunlight can cause early aging and different types of skin cancers. Plus, with the heat as bad as it has been, it’s important to stay cool and avoid lingering effects that lead to heat-related illness.

It’s important to keep cool, because lingering in the sun can cause heat related illness.

You can read more about ADPH’s tips to stay cool by clicking here.

