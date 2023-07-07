Wiregrass Gives Back
Rain chances continue today

From Meteorologist Amber Kulick in the 4Warn Storm Center:
WTVY 4WARN Weather
WTVY 4WARN Weather(Source: WTVY)
By Amber Kulick
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 4:28 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SYNOPSIS - Temperatures this morning starting off in the middle to upper 70s, this afternoon we will see the chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms again so make sure to grab the rain gear as you head out the door this morning. Tomorrow afternoon isolated showers and storms will be possible, but not everyone will see the rain on Saturday. Better rain chances will come back for Sunday and then again on Monday. The middle of next week will bring with it highs around normal for this time of year and just an isolated chance of a shower or thunderstorms during the afternoon hours.

TODAY - Partly cloudy, scattered showers and storms. High near 93°. Winds W 5-10 mph 50%

TONIGHT - Partly cloudy. Low near 74°. Winds Light W 5%

TOMORROW - Partly cloudy, isolated showers and storms. High near 94°. Winds NW/W 5-10 mph 30%

EXTENDED

SUN: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 75° High: 93° 40%

MON: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 75° High: 91° 50%

TUE: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 74° High: 92° 30%

WED: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 74° High: 93° 30%

THUR: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 75° High: 94° 30%

FRI: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 76° High: 92° 20%

SAT: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 74° High: 93° 20%

COASTAL FORECAST FRIDAY- Moderate chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds W 5-10 kts. Seas 1 foot or less

