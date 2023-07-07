Officials continue efforts to reopen Chattahoochee Park

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - Nearly five years have passed and Chattahoochee Park remains locked up.

The park took major damages in 2018, following Hurricane Michael, and it took multiple years before clean up efforts started.

Now, almost a year has passed since the start of cleanup.

Houston County Chairman Brandon Shoupe and Houston County Commissioner of District Two Tracy Adams took a tour of the park Wednesday afternoon to see how much progress has been made.

“They’re going to burn it off here soon and they’re going to go back and plant the trees back,” said Adams. “Then, we will see where we’re at, that way we can get the homes situated, getting the pond set up and move in the RV park over.”

Though time has elapsed, there is still plenty of work that needs to be done.

A Facebook post on the Houston County Page says there are plans for moving the RV Camping area, renovating the bath house, cleaning the pond for fishing and building out new hiking trails.

“I want to see people go back down there and use it for what it’s there for,” said Adams. “To take their young family camping, fishing, and swimming out there and whatever they want to do.”

Though there are plans for renovations, Shoupe says they are preliminary and depend on financial backing.

Regardless of all the renovations occurring, officials are committed to get the park open again.

“It’s gonna be a slow process. It ain’t going to be something that’s going to happen overnight,” said Adams. “We’re working on it and getting everything knocked out.”

Shoupe says the work so far couldn’t have been achieved without State Representative Paul Lee receiving state funding for the cleanup efforts.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.