Marianna murder investigation underway

MARIANNA, Fla. (WTVY) - An investigation is underway into the killing of a person in Marianna after they were found shot on Thursday.

According to information released by the Marianna Police Department, they received a call at around 1:20 p.m. on July 6 in reference to a subject who had been shot.

EMS arrived on the scene to a location on Harley Drive and transported the victim, who currently remains unidentified by law enforcement, to Jackson Hospital, where they were later died as a result of their injuries.

Information is limited at this time, and there is no suspect in custody.

In addition to Marianna Police, the incident is being investigated by Jackson County Sheriff’s Department, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE), the 14th Judicial Circuit State Attorney’s Office and the 14th Judicial Circuit Medical Examiners Office.

Anyone with information regarding the incident or the identity and whereabouts of those involved are urged to contact Marianna Police at (850) 526-3125, or submit an anonymous tip by calling Chipola Crimestoppers at (850) 526-5000.

