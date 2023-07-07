Man arrested for throwing explosive device under a police car

Wiregrass Gives Back
Bradberry has been charged with throwing a deadly missile and aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer.(Panama City Beach Police Department)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 12:28 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The Panama City Beach Police Department has arrested a 19-year-old from Alabama after officers say he threw a firework under a police patrol car.

Police report they were called to disperse a crowd near the Circle K on Front Beach Road around 12:30 a.m. on Thursday.

Officers say the incident was captured on social media, the video shows the marked patrol vehicle parked near a gas pump with its lights on. As the crowd disperses onto South Thomas Drive, the officer returns to his vehicle.

A member of the crowd, police later identified as Dontavius Jules Bradberry is seen in the video stopping in the road and lighting a mortar-style firework. Officials report that Bradberry threw the firework directly at the patrol car where it landed underneath a fuel tank.

Police said this caused a large explosion followed by a second explosion.

PCB Police Chief J.R. Talamantez said Bradberry then left the scene. During the investigation, it was discovered Bradberry had left PCB and returned to Alabama.

Warrants were issued for his arrest. The Panama City Beach Police Department contacted law enforcement officials in Alabama, who located and arrested Bradberry.

Bradberry has been charged with throwing a deadly missile and aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer.

This investigation is ongoing, and more arrests could be forthcoming. If anyone has information about this case, please contact the Panama City Beach Police Department at 850-233-5000.

