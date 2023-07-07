How to identify if you are a victim of elder abuse

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Elder abuse comes in many different forms and sometimes these forms of abuse are not as noticeable as people think.

When elder abuse occurs, it is usually identified by someone from the outside looking in.

“Family members coming to visit their loved ones in long-term care facilities,” Bobby Hamill, the staff attorney, and compliance officer for the Southern Alabama Regional Council on Aging (SARCOA) said. ‘Mom didn’t have all these bruises or this black eye last week’ or some other physical observation.”

There are several reasons why they might not report abuse. Sometimes seniors are in a declined state of mind or perhaps they feel embarrassed.

Maybe a senior wrote a check that went missing. Perhaps the caretaker is being a little bit too rough or saying hurtful things,

All these things are cause for concern and should be taken seriously.

“If you think you might have been a victim of any kind of elder abuse, don’t just let fester in your head. Discuss with someone, you know, that you trust,” Hamill said.

Seniors must know that if they feel like they are making assumptions or don’t have proof, they won’t be in trouble. They can report the abuse anonymously and the law takes care of the rest.

“You should never be hesitant to report possible elder abuse,” Hamill explained. “You shouldn’t be concerned that you’re a whistle-blower or that your information might not be accurate.

Let law enforcement and DHR make that determination.”

Though family members and caretakers are the most common abusers, seniors need to check their Medicare bills every month.

“So, we advise seniors to take a look at your monthly statement when it comes in and don’t just look to see if you owe any money,” Hamill said. “Look and see if the services down there are services that you receive.”

Knowledge is the best defense in the battle against abuse. Last year, 285 cases were reported in Alabama.

“The arrests are clearly what increases the number of arrests and convictions,” Hamill said.

If a senior is looking to hire a healthcare professional but is worried about the risk of abuse, Alabama is the first state in the U.S. to create a registry of elder abusers in the state.

“It can only be accessed through health care providers,” Hamill said. “If you’re wanting to hire a caretaker for your mom and you’re going to use a service to do it, they can access the database.”

If you feel like you are being abused, don’t hesitate to call the elder abuse hotline at 1-800-458-7214 or you can call SARCOA at (334)793-6843 and they will report the abuse.

Under the law, any elder abuse reported to DHR must be investigated.

