Enterprise’s Marcus Jones gearing up for second NFL season

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Enterprise native and former Troy Trojan standout Marcus Jones comes off of a spectacular rookie season in the NFL in which he was named to the Pro Football Writer’s all-rookie team. Now in year two, Marcus is looking to improve on that standout rookie season for the New England Patriots.

Jones was drafted out of Houston 85th overall in last year’s draft. He says the transition to the NFL was, much like his speed, fast.

“The speed, size, also the competitive nature of everyone on the field is definitely a different lifestyle just off the fact of this is how people feed their families and everything,” said Jones.

Jones did it all as a rookie, recording 33 tackles and two interceptions at cornerback and scoring a touchdown on offense, defense, and special teams.

“Just the prep and staying consistent is the main thing,” he said.

Jones’ special teams play really stood out at the collegiate level. In two seasons at Troy, Jones set the school’s return touchdown record. He then went on to do spectacular things at Houston. Jones returned three punts for scores in two seasons with the Cougars, so it’s no surprise that Jones’ special teams abilities translated seamlessly to the NFL.

In Week 11 versus the New York Jets, Jones returned a late fourth quarter punt for a touchdown, breaking a 3-3 tie and delivering a win for New England.

“Not a lot of people know, but whenever special teams, those plays are real competitive, cause most of those guys on the field are there to be on special teams. But those moments are great to see,” said Jones.

Jones also recorded a pick six against the Cincinnati Bengals and a receiving touchdown against the Buffalo Bills on Thursday Night Football. It was a rookie season to remember. Even more memorable, Jones performed well in front of future NFL Hall of Fame coach Bill Belichick.

“He’s one of those guys to he’s always gone tell you how it is. I love that just off the fact of having that in this profession. You always gone know where you stand,” Jones said of Belichick.

Training camp opens for the New England Patriots on July 26. The Patriots open the NFL season on Sept. 10 against the Philadelphia Eagles.

