Employee only parking begins next week at Houston County Courthouse

The Houston County Courthouse parking lot between the building and North Foster Street will be designated for employees beginning Wednesday.(WTVY)
By Ken Curtis
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 6:04 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Houston County Courthouse parking lot between the building and North Foster Street will be designated for employees only beginning Wednesday.

“(The change) is for additional employee security as well as to keep consistency for county buildings and designated parking,” Court Clerk Carla Woodall said.

Woodall said that vehicles that do not have a permit will be subject to towing.

Courthouse visitor parking will be across Oates Street and next to Church of the Crossing, about a half block away.

Eventually, additional spaces will be located elsewhere in the area, with plans to construct a new city hall on the parking lot across Oates Street.

On weekdays, public parking in the employee parking lot will be allowed after 4:30 pm.

Weekend and state holiday public parking during all hours will also be permitted.

