Dothan Leisure Services announces After School Program registration

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Registration for the Dothan Leisure Services After School Program will open online Wednesday, July 12, at 8:00 A.M.

The After School Program is a youth development program designed to provide enriching and engaging educational experiences to children, ages 6 to 12.

The cost of the program is $60 per month; however, a 50% discount fee waiver is available to qualifying participants.

An afternoon snack, tutoring and homework assistance, and recreation activities and games will be provided each day.

The After School Program will be held at the Andrew Belle Community Center, Westgate Recreation Center, and the Wiregrass Recreation Center.

You may register at www.dothanleisureservices.org/registration.

For more information about Dothan Leisure Services programs and facilities, please contact them at 334.615.3700, visit them on the web at www.dothanleisureservices.org, or Like and Follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

