Dothan City Schools continuing clear bag policy

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A safety policy is staying intact for a local district.

Dothan City Schools is continuing their clear bag policy for secondary schools for the third consecutive year.

The schools include Dothan High, Dothan Prep and Carver Academy.

The clear bag policy is meant to prevent anyone from bringing dangerous items on campus.

“Safety is paramount on every parents’ mind, and on every administrator and teacher’s mind,” said Todd Mitchell, principal of Carver Academy. “The clear and mesh backpacks send a clear and subliminal message of safety. If you can see it, you know what it is. It takes away any scrutiny on the students also, because we wont have any unwarranted or unneeded checks.”

This policy only affects students in secondary schools. Sixth grades students and lower do not have to abide by the policy.

