Wiregrass Gives Back
Silent Heroes Of The Wiregrass
Proud to be a Farmer
Wiregrass Wonders
4 Your Health
Community Calendar
Freedom Fest
Future Masters 2023

Dothan City Schools continuing clear bag policy

DCS implemented the policy three years ago to prevent students from brining dangerous things in their bag.
By Will Polston
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 7:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A safety policy is staying intact for a local district.

Dothan City Schools is continuing their clear bag policy for secondary schools for the third consecutive year.

The schools include Dothan High, Dothan Prep and Carver Academy.

The clear bag policy is meant to prevent anyone from bringing dangerous items on campus.

“Safety is paramount on every parents’ mind, and on every administrator and teacher’s mind,” said Todd Mitchell, principal of Carver Academy. “The clear and mesh backpacks send a clear and subliminal message of safety. If you can see it, you know what it is. It takes away any scrutiny on the students also, because we wont have any unwarranted or unneeded checks.”

This policy only affects students in secondary schools. Sixth grades students and lower do not have to abide by the policy.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The southbound lanes of U.S. 231 in front of Holiday Fireworks in Dothan and near Becky Road...
July 4 multi-vehicle crash claims life of Dothan man
An ATV accident outside of Samson claimed the life of a 14-year-old boy.
Geneva County teen dead in ATV accident
Montgomery Whitewater announces grand opening festival schedule
Montgomery Whitewater’s grand opening set for Friday
The State of Alabama will pay the two daughters of slain Bibb County Deputy Bradley Johnson $1...
Alabama to pay slain deputy’s children $1 million in case settlement
The southbound lanes of U.S. 231 in front of Holiday Fireworks in Dothan and near Becky Road...
U.S. 231 southbound back open after “major” multi-vehicle crash

Latest News

The park has been closed since 2018, following Hurricane Michael.
Officials continue efforts to reopen Chattahoochee Park
Congressman Barry Moore took a tour of Four Star Freightliner in Dothan as he and businessmen...
Congressman Moore visits Dothan to discuss trucking-related policies
The 2400-square foot addition will house the entirety of their engineering staff.
Dale County one step closer to new Road and Bridge office
Congressman Barry Moore took a tour of Four Star Freightliner in Dothan as he and businessmen...
Congressman Moore visits Dothan to discuss trucking-related policy