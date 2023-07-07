Congressman Moore visits Dothan to discuss trucking-related policies

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Representative Barry Moore (AL-02) took a tour of Four Star Freightliner in Dothan as he and the company’s board of directors discussed policy that is impacting the trucking industry.

One of the main issues, according to Representative Moore, is the new policy by the United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

The regulation Moore is referring to could prevent truckers from traveling to places like California to deliver goods because of the EPA’S effort to reduce the emission of greenhouse gas through new technology.

Though Moore calls the technologies being implemented by the company as amazing, he along with the Jerry Kocan, president and general manager of Four Star Freightliner, do not believe it will be a good long-term alternative for the trucking industry.

This would result in a negative domino effect.

“The transition to battery-powered (engines) is not really a well thought out plan long term,” said Kocan.

On the other hand, another thing that impacts the trucking industry is the price of diesel. The Energy Information Administration (EIA) shows that diesel prices have dropped significantly over the past week. Moore believes this is a good sign for rising inflation rates.

" Any time transportation cost drops and fuel cost drops, that drops the user costs on products,” said Rep. Moore.

