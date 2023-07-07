Wiregrass Gives Back
Silent Heroes Of The Wiregrass
Proud to be a Farmer
Wiregrass Wonders
4 Your Health
Community Calendar
Freedom Fest
Future Masters 2023

Auburn Police Department announces the passing of K9 Ginger

Auburn Police Department announces the passing of K9 Ginger
Auburn Police Department announces the passing of K9 Ginger(Source: Auburn Police Division)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 2:36 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - The Auburn Police Department announced the passing of K9 Ginger on Friday, July 7.

Officials say Ginger served as a beloved partner to Officer Jason Bryan at Auburn Police Department for three years.

Ginger retired from CPS and was donated to APD as an explosive detection dog in 2021, officials say.

In her off-time, her favorite game was hide and seek with Officer Bryan. Just as she showed her love of working in the community, she always had the same determination to find him.

Auburn Police Department announces the passing of K9 Ginger
Auburn Police Department announces the passing of K9 Ginger(Source: Auburn Police Division)

Officer Bryan says she had an endless work drive and received numerous compliments on her detection capabilities from partner agencies. K9 Ginger passed away after a brief illness surrounded by those she loved most.

Rest in peace, K9 Ginger.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pastor Kenneth Glasgow, accompanied by his girlfriend, leaves the federal courthouse in...
Pastor Glasgow, Al Sharpton’s brother, sentenced to 30 months
The City of Daleville mourns the loss of a beloved officer this week. Officer James Gresham...
Daleville mourns the loss of Officer James (Pops) Gresham
An investigation is underway into the killing of a person in Marianna after they were found...
Marianna murder investigation underway
Police have not yet released the names of the victims, but NewsChannel 7 spoke with the...
“He was a sweet, caring boy”: Mother of July 4th shooting victim speaks
Montgomery Whitewater announces grand opening festival schedule
Montgomery Whitewater’s grand opening set for Friday

Latest News

The After School Program is a youth development program designed to provide enriching and...
Dothan Leisure Services announces After School Program registration
Montgomery Whitewater announces grand opening festival schedule
Montgomery Whitewater’s grand opening set for Friday
Bradberry has been charged with throwing a deadly missile and aggravated assault on a law...
Man arrested for throwing explosive device under a police car
911 transcript details call made minutes before Theodore man is stunned to death
911 transcript details call made minutes before Theodore man is stunned to death