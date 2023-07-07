Auburn Police Department announces the passing of K9 Ginger
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - The Auburn Police Department announced the passing of K9 Ginger on Friday, July 7.
Officials say Ginger served as a beloved partner to Officer Jason Bryan at Auburn Police Department for three years.
Ginger retired from CPS and was donated to APD as an explosive detection dog in 2021, officials say.
In her off-time, her favorite game was hide and seek with Officer Bryan. Just as she showed her love of working in the community, she always had the same determination to find him.
Officer Bryan says she had an endless work drive and received numerous compliments on her detection capabilities from partner agencies. K9 Ginger passed away after a brief illness surrounded by those she loved most.
Rest in peace, K9 Ginger.
