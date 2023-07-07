911 transcript details call made minutes before Theodore man is stunned to death

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - FOX10 News has obtained the 911 transcript that details the night 36-year-old Jawan Dallas died.

We’ve learned a medical call that was sent to first responders reported a “cardiac arrest” after Dallas was tased twice by a Mobile police officer.

The chief of the Theodore Volunteer Fire Department says they responded to the scene at Plantation Mobile Home Park Sunday night.

According to the chief, they received a call that a man went into cardiac arrest after being tased.

He says when they arrived on scene MPD and Mobile County EMS were already performing CPR on the man.

That man was Jawan Dallas. Police say he died at the hospital.

There are also new reports about two 911 calls that were made by a couple who reported a burglary.

In the 911 transcripts the first call came in at 9:35 p.m. to report a burglary.

The transcript of that call is below,

Mobile 911: Mobile County 9-1-1, what’s the location of the emergency? Caller: 5413 Carol Plantation Road, Lot *REDACTED FOR PRIVACY*. I’ve got a— 911: 5413 Carol Plantation, lot *REDACTED FOR PRIVACY*? Caller: Yes ma’am. 911: Did you need police, medical or fire assistance there, sir? Caller: Yes, I sure need police, absolutely. 911: What’s going on? Caller: I’ve got uh, somebody trying to get in the trailer, breaking in on us. Me and my girlfriend. 911: Somebody trying to break into your trailer? Caller: Yes, me and my girlfriend. 911: Do you know who this person is or is it a stranger? Caller: He’s a homeless guy that hangs around over here at the trailer park. He don’t need to be hanging around in my yard— *Call cuts out*– my dogs alerting and then he’s going to act all crazy and s**t walking down the road. I tell him just come on back god****it. They’re not running over me in here. 911: Give me a description of him is he a white male, black male, Hispanic? Caller: He’s a black male. 911: Do you know what color shirt he has on tonight? Caller: I think it’s red… or red shirt or his pants might be red, I’m not sure. He’s got a hat on going up the road. 911: Do you know what color hat? Caller: I don’t know I can’t see, it’s dark. 911: Ok. Caller: Ain’t got a streetlight there. 911: Do you know if he has any weapons on him, sir? Caller: No ma’am I don’t know all that. 911: Ok. Caller: I just need some officers out here. 911: I’m putting in the request right now sir. What’s your name? Caller: *REDACTED FOR PRIVACY* 911: Is the last four of your telephone number *REDACTED* Caller: Yes ma’am. 911: I’m getting you on the line direct with the police department. Keep them updated with what’s happening while they are on the way, ok? Caller: Yes ma’am. You’re not the police department? 911: I’m 9-1-1. I’ve given all this information to the police. Caller: Ok. 911: I’m going to get you on the line directly with their dispatch. Caller: Alright, thank you. 911: What part of your house is he trying to break into? Caller: Uh he was coming in through the yard, over the fence. And the dogs alerted us. I have two dogs here. We have two. 911: Ok. MPD: Mobile Police. 911: This is 9-1-1 transferring the caller at 5413 Carol Plantation Road, Lot *REDACTED FOR PRIVACY*. MPD: Ok, yes sir. Caller: Yes ma’am, had somebody uh, in the yard— *RECORDING ENDS*

During the second 911 call, which came in at 9:58, a woman tells the operator, she sees a man wrestling with officers.

The transcript of the second call is below,

Mobile 911: Mobile 9-1-1, what’s the address of the emergency? Caller: 5413 Carol Plantation Road, Lot *REDACTED FOR PRIVACY*. You – 911: Ok, ma’am? Caller: Officers here and they have had to wrestle some people to the ground and stuff. You might want to send a, a back-up for them. 911: Stay on the line ok. So somebody has already called? You said Lot *REDACTED FOR PRIVACY* at 5413 Carol Plantation? Caller: There are two police officers already here. 911: Ok. Caller: They have had to wrestle one subject to the ground and tazed them. 911: Alright. So let me— Caller: The officer appeared to need help. 911: I’m going to connect us— Caller: Send another cruiser please. 911: Well I need to connect us to Mobile Police so you can ask them to dispatch on that. Ok? One moment. Caller: Thank you. MPD: Mobile Police. 911: 9-1-1 transferring 5413 Carol Plantation Road. Go ahead ma’am. Caller: Yes ma’am, you have officers that are at Lot *REDACTED FOR PRIVACY*. They have had to taze— *RECORDING ENDS*

There is no mention on either call about officers using excessive force.

As for body camera video of the incident, Mobile Police say they won’t release it while the case is under investigation.

Thursday morning the Dallas family called for MPD to release the video.

City Attorney Ricardo Woods, sent us a statement.

It reads in part,

The city of Mobile’s policy and practice has been to not release or disclose body camera footage or any evidentiary materials related to an active criminal investigation. The incident involving Mr. Jawan Dallas is being independently investigated by The Mobile Police Department, The Mobile County District Attorney’s Office, and The U.S. Department of Justice through the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

Woods says once those investigations are complete, they will allow the Dallas family to review all “relevant body camera footage.”

Investigators say they are still waiting on the official cause of Dallas’ death.

