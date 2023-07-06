Wiregrass celebrities give back during home visit

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - Is it too soon to call them legends? Two Wiregrass natives graced us with their presence during a trip back home to help mentor the youth.

Alabama’s Jaala Torrence, Auburn’s Sam Yarbough and Troy’s Leanna Johnson spent hours in the scorching heat at All Zones Fastpitch Academy in Enterprise helping young pitchers perfect their skills. The ladies hope lessons were learned that can be taken with the young pitchers throughout life.

