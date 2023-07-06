Wiregrass Gives Back
Silent Heroes Of The Wiregrass
Proud to be a Farmer
Wiregrass Wonders
4 Your Health
Community Calendar
Freedom Fest
Future Masters 2023

Typical July Pattern In Place

From Chief Meteorologist David Paul in the 4Warn Storm Center:
4Warn Weather
4Warn Weather(WTVY)
By David Paul
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 4:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SYNOPSIS – We’ll be hot and humid over the coming days with daily chances for showers and thunderstorms. Some days will feature more activity than others. High temperatures will run very close to normal, around 93°, with lows in the middle 70s.

TONIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 75°. Winds light SW/NW.

TOMORROW – Partly sunny, scattered PM showers and thunderstorms. High near 93°. Winds W at 5 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Rain ends, then partly cloudy. Low near 74°. Winds light WNW.

EXTENDED

SAT: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 74° High: 94° 20%

SUN: Partly cloudy, scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 75° High: 93° 40%

MON: Partly sunny, scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 75° High: 91° 50%

TUE: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 74° High: 92° 30%

WED: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 74° High: 93° 30%

THU: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 75° High: 94° 30%

COASTAL FORECAST FRIDAY – Light to Moderate Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds W at 5-15 kts. Seas offshore 2 feet.

TROPICAL UPDATE – The tropics are tranquil, with no development expected through the end of the week.

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter

@MetDavidPaul, @zach_hatcherwx, @AmberKulick_wx, @dugger_weather

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Amber Kulick, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Ryan Dugger

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The southbound lanes of U.S. 231 in front of Holiday Fireworks in Dothan and near Becky Road...
July 4 multi-vehicle crash claims life of Dothan man
An ATV accident outside of Samson claimed the life of a 14-year-old boy.
Geneva County teen dead in ATV accident
Montgomery Whitewater announces grand opening festival schedule
Montgomery Whitewater’s grand opening set for Friday
The State of Alabama will pay the two daughters of slain Bibb County Deputy Bradley Johnson $1...
Alabama to pay slain deputy’s children $1 million in case settlement
The southbound lanes of U.S. 231 in front of Holiday Fireworks in Dothan and near Becky Road...
U.S. 231 southbound back open after “major” multi-vehicle crash

Latest News

Color The Weather 07-06-23
Color The Weather 07-06-23
Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 07-06-23
Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 07-06-23
Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 07-06-23
The summer pattern continues
Chief Meteorologist David Paul Weathercast Wednesday, July 5, 2023