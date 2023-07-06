Typical July Pattern In Place

SYNOPSIS – We’ll be hot and humid over the coming days with daily chances for showers and thunderstorms. Some days will feature more activity than others. High temperatures will run very close to normal, around 93°, with lows in the middle 70s.

TONIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 75°. Winds light SW/NW.

TOMORROW – Partly sunny, scattered PM showers and thunderstorms. High near 93°. Winds W at 5 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Rain ends, then partly cloudy. Low near 74°. Winds light WNW.

EXTENDED

SAT: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 74° High: 94° 20%

SUN: Partly cloudy, scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 75° High: 93° 40%

MON: Partly sunny, scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 75° High: 91° 50%

TUE: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 74° High: 92° 30%

WED: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 74° High: 93° 30%

THU: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 75° High: 94° 30%

COASTAL FORECAST FRIDAY – Light to Moderate Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds W at 5-15 kts. Seas offshore 2 feet.

TROPICAL UPDATE – The tropics are tranquil, with no development expected through the end of the week.

