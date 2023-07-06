Wiregrass Gives Back
Silent Heroes Of The Wiregrass
Proud to be a Farmer
Wiregrass Wonders
4 Your Health
Community Calendar
Freedom Fest
Future Masters 2023

‘They’ll be greatly missed’: Couple together for 57 years die in house fire

A couple in Pennsylvania was killed in a house fire after living in the home for more than 50 years. (Source: WTAE, family photos)
By Tori Yorgey, WTAE
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 6:43 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WTAE) - A couple who were together for more than a half-century died in a house fire early Monday morning.

‘They’ll be greatly missed. My heart is broken,” said Lenise Anderson, the couple’s daughter.

Lenise Anderson is one of three children belonging to 76-year-old Larry and 74-year-old Charmaine Anderson who had called their house in the Beltzhoover neighborhood home since 1972.

“They died together, 57 years. One wouldn’t have been without the other,” Lenise Anderson said.

It was around 5:30 in the morning when neighbors said they saw flames engulfing the Anderson home.

Fire crews said they got to the house within four minutes, but the couple did not survive.

Now, the couple’s loved ones are remembering the legacy they left behind, including their love of music.

“My grandfather played the guitar all my life, played the bass, the piano. My grandmother was a singer. They had a group for years,” said Christo Washington, the couple’s grandson.

The family said the two left a legacy of love that included their loved ones and the community.

“They loved their family; they loved their community. This was always a house where anybody could get love as they always gave their love to everybody,” Brandi Anderson, a cousin, said.

The family said they will continue the couple’s loving legacy after their death.

“It’s a legacy. They left a legacy that I’m proud of and I’m proud to carry on,” Washington said.

Copyright 2023 WTAE via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The southbound lanes of U.S. 231 in front of Holiday Fireworks in Dothan and near Becky Road...
July 4 multi-vehicle crash claims life of Dothan man
An ATV accident outside of Samson claimed the life of a 14-year-old boy.
Geneva County teen dead in ATV accident
Montgomery Whitewater announces grand opening festival schedule
Montgomery Whitewater’s grand opening set for Friday
The State of Alabama will pay the two daughters of slain Bibb County Deputy Bradley Johnson $1...
Alabama to pay slain deputy’s children $1 million in case settlement
The southbound lanes of U.S. 231 in front of Holiday Fireworks in Dothan and near Becky Road...
U.S. 231 southbound back open after “major” multi-vehicle crash

Latest News

A security guard wearing an electric fan on his neck wipes his sweat on a hot day in Beijing,...
Earth hit an unofficial record high temperature this week – and stayed there
Kenneth Glasgow received his punishment for illegal drugs and fraud.
Pastor Glasgow receives 2.5 year sentence
Pastor Kenneth Glasgow, accompanied by his girlfriend, leaves the federal courthouse in...
Pastor Glasgow, Al Sharpton’s brother, sentenced to 30 months
DCS implemented the policy three years ago to prevent students from brining dangerous things in...
Clear bag policy staying in order at Dothan City Schools