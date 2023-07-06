Wiregrass Gives Back
The summer pattern continues

From Meteorologist Amber Kulick in the 4Warn Storm Center:
WTVY 4WARN Weather
WTVY 4WARN Weather(Source: WTVY)
By Amber Kulick
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 4:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SYNOPSIS - Another warm start this morning with temperatures in the lower to middle 70s, this afternoon we will once again see a chance of showers and thunderstorms. This trend is what we would expect this time of year and it will be with us the rest of the week and into the weekend. The rain chances will help keep afternoon highs in the lower 90s, some days will bring better coverage of rain than others. Saturday looks to be our driest day over the next 7, with Friday and Monday looking to be the best rain coverage days.

TODAY - Partly cloudy, scattered showers and storms. High near 93°. Winds NW/W 5-10 mph 40%

TONIGHT - Partly cloudy. Low near 74°. Winds W 5 mph 5%

TOMORROW - Partly cloudy, scattered showers and storms. High near 93°. Winds W 5-10 mph 50%

EXTENDED

SAT: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 74° High: 93° 20%

SUN: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 75° High: 93° 40%

MON: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 76° High: 91° 50%

TUE: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 74° High: 92° 40%

WED: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 74° High: 93° 40%

THUR: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 74° High: 93° 30%

FRI: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 74° High: 94° 30%

COASTAL FORECAST THURSDAY- Moderate chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds NW 5-10 kts. Seas 1 foot or less

