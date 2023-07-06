Rex Lumber responds to OSHA finding in Troy saw mill death

TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - The owners of a Troy saw mill are reacting to a federal investigation that found it’s to blame for the death of one of its workers in late 2022.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration, or OSHA, said in its July 5 report that an employee of Rex Lumber’s Troy facility was killed in December when he was crushed by heavy machinery. The investigation determined the 20-year-old was part of a six-member crew trying to clear a jammed roller when stored energy caused the infeed unit to close on him.

Rex Lumber said it cooperated with OSHA and continues it efforts to make its plants even safer, but added “we vigorously disagree with the findings,” which it said are “initial” and which “have not yet been fully investigated or tried.” The company said it’s made up of local people and isn’t a “faceless global company,” adding it believes “OSHA’s characterization of the facts and alleged violations does not match the events or our efforts.”

OSHA claims the company failed to follow the proper safety standards, and says it’s not the first time. OSHA points to 19 citations at mills in multiple states for various violations since 2013, some involving serious injuries. Rex Lumber disputes OSHA’s claim, saying OSHA is citing violations from a “completely unrelated company” with a similar name that operates in Connecticut, Massachusetts and Virginia and that should not be attributed to them.

As a result of its investigation in Troy, OSHA has proposed $184,385 in penalties for the company. The company has 15 business days from receipt of the citations to comply, request an informal conference with OSHA, or contest the findings.

“Rex Lumber’s failure to comply with well-known safety requirements led to the death of a worker and put others at serious risk of harm,” said OSHA area office director Jose Gonzalez in Mobile. “Safety standards exist to protect workers from the hazards of moving machinery and when followed, they can save lives.”

Rex Lumber said it would defend itself in court, if necessary, but would also continue to improve its workplace.

Rex Lumber broke ground on its custom built and equipped Troy location in 2018.

