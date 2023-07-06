Wiregrass Gives Back
Public assistance requested in SEARP&DC land use survey

The Southeast Alabama Regional Planning and Development Commission(SEARP&DC)
By WTVY Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 1:01 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Southeast Alabama Regional Planning and Development Commission (SEARP&DC) is working with Fort Novosel and surrounding communities in Barbour, Coffee, Covington, Dale, Geneva and Houston Counties to address land use issues that may arise between the army installation and nearby landowners.

According to a U.S. Army Aviation Center of Excellence and Fort Novosel Facebook post, SEARP&DC is asking the public to use the link below to take a short, 5-minute community survey that will help gauge citizen response to living and working near Fort Novosel and its outlying airfields, stagefields, and remote training areas.

Survey responses will be used in the development of the Fort Novosel Compatible Land Use Study.

Survey responses will be gathered through Monday, July 10. (No identification information is gathered in the survey.)

Community Survey Link

Your time and participation are greatly appreciated. Please feel free to share the survey link with your coworkers, friends, and family in the six-county area or to share the link on your website or social media platforms.

