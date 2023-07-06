Mark Ingram joins Fox ‘Big Noon Kickoff’ show

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Former Alabama star RB Mark Ingram has found himself a new gig.

Ingram, who played for the Crimson Tide from 2008-2010 and won the 2009 Heisman Trophy, has joined Fox Sports on their BIG NOON KICKOFF college football pregame show. BNK is the Fox version of College Gameday. He will join former college football stars Matt Leinart and Brady Quinn and former Florida and Ohio State HC Urban Meyer on the show.

Ingram, a former NFL first round draft pick in 2011, played the last two seasons with the New Orleans Saints. He is currently a free agent.

You can watch BIG NOON KICKOFF on WBRC each Saturday morning during the college football season.

