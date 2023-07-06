Wiregrass Gives Back
Local woodworking business honors our nation and its heroes

The Wiregrass is known for its support of the military. One local man is showing his support through his artwork that honors America and the armed forces.
By Jacklynn Lambert
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 10:30 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Ohio native Dick Cardwell is the owner of Liberty Woodworking based in Elba. The business, which sells rustic flags, first began as a hobby.

“I enjoy it,” said Cardwell. “I stay busy, and I like to think I am helping promote patriotism in our country.”

The hobby-turned-business has been up and running for three years thanks to Cardwell’s two sons. They both own similar businesses in Ohio.

Being that the company sells flags and is all for patriotism, Cardwell decided to donate a portion of his profit to the Gary Sinise Foundation. This foundation was founded by actor Gary Sinise, who is best known for his role as Lieutenant Dan in Forrest Gump.

After three years of doing this, he says his favorite part is the people he encounters.

“You get to meet so many people, interesting people,” explained Cardwell. “People with stories. I get to learn a lot from them and it is always fun. It is something I found that I really enjoy.

