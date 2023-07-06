JACKSON COUNTY: New equipment to increase success of air tube procedures

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WTVY) - Jackson County Fire and Rescue have received a $95,000 grant that has allowed them to buy state-of-the-art, life-saving equipment.

When a patient has difficulty breathing, a laryngoscope is used to place a breathing tube down the airway. Approximately 100 patients each year need a breathing tube to save their life, and that is Jackson County Alone.

When there is high pressure and low lighting, it can be hard to get the tube into the airway the first time, and when someone’s life is on the line, there is no time to delay. Also, laryngoscopes are used on patients of all ages.

Patients having varying anatomy add another layer of difficulty to the procedure.

“It’s one of the highest-risk procedures with a high failure rate,” Jackson County Fire Chief, Charlie Brunner, explained.

“If you misplace the tube and it’s not in the patient’s airway, it can cause a patient to decline, or you could even possibly kill the patient.”

There are new laryngoscopes that make the procedure safer and faster.

The new laryngoscopes that will be used in Jackson County are attached to the blade. An LED light illuminates the path for the breathing tub, and on the other end of the instrument is a screen.

“So, by having this camera, you could essentially be anywhere and have that monitor up top,” Brunner said.

This new tool eliminates the risks that came with older laryngoscopes and is the new standard for the state of Florida.

“This allows probably a 60% higher first attempt on intubation success rate in Florida,” Brunner said.

The grant that is paying for the camera laryngoscopes is from the state of Florida.

Usually, a rural department like Jackson County Fire and Rescue must pay 10% of that money back to the state, but the state has enough excess that the equipment is completely free.

