Couple says Mobile officer used excessive force on man who died after being stunned

One man says he has video of the encounter and he says it shows the officer beating on Dallas.
By Ariel Mallory
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 10:56 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Explosive interviews coming out from two people who say they saw a deadly encounter between a Mobile Police officer and a Theodore man.

A couple who called to report a burglary, claims one of the officers who responded used excessive force on 36-year-old Jawan Dallas.

Dallas died after police say they used a Taser to stun him twice.

One man says he has video of the encounter and he says it shows the officer beating on Dallas.

He wouldn’t talk on camera, but the couple did.

“Whenever police responded to a burglary in progress call as they called it...they killed that man. They killed him. His family deserves justice.”

The couple, who doesn’t want to be identified, claim they saw the whole thing go down.

And made the 911 call that brought officers to the area.

The couple says they reported a suspicious man outside their gate at the Plantation Mobile Home Park just before 10:00 Sunday night.

They say Dallas had nothing to do with it.

“That wasn’t the guy. That wasn’t the guy that I called for. I called for a guy breaking in and coming onto my property.”

What they claim they saw next...made them angry.

The couple says they saw an MPD officer hitting Dallas over and over again.

“That man begged him to stop. Just kept hitting him, just on top of him, pounding on him. It’s just not right. What they done was wrong.”

According to MPD, when officers arrived at the mobile home park they saw Dallas and another man, and Dallas tried to run away.

Investigators say Dallas resisted arrest which led to the officer using his taser.

The woman claims that’s not how it happened.

“If I had my telephone with me I would have footage for you because I would have recorded that,” she said. “We don’t ever want to see anything like that again from a police officer. Unnecessary...unnecessary,” the woman said.

“It changes who you are. When you watch something like that it makes you angry it really does,” he said. “Begging, begging for him to stop hitting him. Screaming, crying.”

FOX10 News reached out Wednesday night to get a comment from MPD on these allegations, so far there’s been no response.

Earlier Wednesday we were told they aren’t commenting on the case.

FOX10 News asked for the body camera video, but they aren’t releasing it, which has long been their policy.

The officers involved are on administrative leave, which is standard.

MPD says they’re waiting for several reports to determine Dallas’ exact cause of death.

Robert Clopton Mobile NAACP President released the following statement Wednesday night regarding Dallas’ death,

Civil Rights Attorney Harry Daniels is representing the Dallas family and he claims an eyewitness says the officer tased Dallas until he died.

Here’s part of a statement he sent FOX10 News Wednesday,

Daniels and Clopton will join the Dallas family at a news conference Thursday in front of Government Plaza.

