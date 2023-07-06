Wiregrass Gives Back
Construction set to begin on new Dale County Road and Bridge office building

By Lily O'Brien
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 5:05 PM CDT
OZARK, Ala. (WTVY) - The Dale County Commission’s new Road and Bridge Office building is one step closer to construction.

On Thursday, those involved with the 2,400 square foot project broke ground on the site where the new office will be built.

The building’s construction is expected to be completed within the next few months, and will be home to the entirety of the Road and Bridge Department’s engineering staff.

Dale County is one of the only counties who, up until now, did not have their entire department operating from a single location. Before this project was approved, engineers worked and traveled between two sites.

Now, Road and Bridge employees will be working alongside one another at a single worksite.

Dale County Commission Chairman hopes that this new office will free up space in their current building for future plans and projects, bring employees together, and create a greater work experience.

“I think we’re doing a great job over here. I appreciate the commission approving all this work we’re doing. It’s all for the benefit of the citizens, and that’s what we’re here for,” said McKinnon.

Construction teams and equipment are set to move onto the property on Monday, July 10.

