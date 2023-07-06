BFRS: Child shot on 1st Street North; in serious condition

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service (BFRS) crews responded to the 800 block of 1st Street North on a child suffering from a gunshot wound Thursday afternoon, July 6.

The child was transported by BFRS to Children’s Hospital and is in serious condition.

Please check back for more information as we gather additional details.

Officers are on the scene of a child shot.



800 Block of 1st Street North.



Public Information Division is on the scene. — Bhampolice (@BhamPolice) July 6, 2023

