Wiregrass Gives Back
Silent Heroes Of The Wiregrass
Proud to be a Farmer
Wiregrass Wonders
4 Your Health
Community Calendar
Freedom Fest
Future Masters 2023

3-year-old struck, killed by car after wandering out of apartment overnight, sheriff says

According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded Thursday just before...
According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded Thursday just before 3:30 a.m. for a report of a toddler who was struck by a vehicle.(Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 12:22 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (Gray News) – A 3-year-old was struck and killed by a vehicle after wandering out of a Florida apartment in the middle of the night, officials said.

According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded Thursday just before 3:30 a.m. for a report of a toddler who was struck by a vehicle.

The child was taken to St. Joseph’s Hospital in Tampa where the child was pronounced dead.

Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister said the area is “incredibly populated” with several homes and apartment complexes. But within one hour, deputies located the child’s parents, who were looking for their toddler.

Investigators found that the toddler wandered out of an open door at the Valencia Apartments.

“This is a horrific scene even for our most seasoned deputies,” Chronister said. “As parents, the only place you expect your child should be at 3:30 a.m. is safe and sleeping in their bed. This is a nightmare for everyone involved.”

The sheriff’s office said the driver stayed on the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

Currently, no one is facing any charges.

Further details were not released.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The southbound lanes of U.S. 231 in front of Holiday Fireworks in Dothan and near Becky Road...
July 4 multi-vehicle crash claims life of Dothan man
An ATV accident outside of Samson claimed the life of a 14-year-old boy.
Geneva County teen dead in ATV accident
Montgomery Whitewater announces grand opening festival schedule
Montgomery Whitewater’s grand opening set for Friday
The State of Alabama will pay the two daughters of slain Bibb County Deputy Bradley Johnson $1...
Alabama to pay slain deputy’s children $1 million in case settlement
The southbound lanes of U.S. 231 in front of Holiday Fireworks in Dothan and near Becky Road...
U.S. 231 southbound back open after “major” multi-vehicle crash

Latest News

The City of Daleville mourns the loss of a beloved officer this week. Officer James Gresham...
Daleville mourns the loss of Officer James (Pops) Gresham
FILE - This undated image provided by OceanGate Expeditions in June 2021 shows the company's...
Owner of the submersible that imploded during Titanic dive suspends operations
The Southeast Alabama Regional Planning and Development Commission
Public assistance requested in SEARP&DC land use survey
A woman strumming her guitar got the shock of a lifetime when a hawk silently crept up behind...
Hawk freakout of guitarist caught on camera
FILE - Willard Miller is led into a courtroom, March 29, 2023, in Fairfield, Iowa, for a...
Hearing underway for first of 2 Iowa teens who pleaded guilty in 2021 beating death of teacher