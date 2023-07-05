Summer temps affecting playground equipment

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - Summers in the south are no joke.

Upper 90s temperatures combine with higher humidity levels to create extraordinary heat.

Though kids are ready to go outside and play, some Wiregrass parents are expressing their concerns with playgrounds soaking up the sun.

“The playgrounds could have a lot of metal and [lead to] a lot of burn issues,” said Brad Ward, a father of two. “Just making sure that they’re keeping their shoes on and not taking them off, burning their feet and stuff like that.”

Temperatures of playgrounds and surfaces can reach absurd temperatures that can lead to second or potentially third degree burns.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, second degree burns have been reported in temperatures as low as 74 degrees.

The University of Georgia Cooperative Extension released a study, showing that blacktops of basketball courts can reach temperatures of 140. This same study shows that cement sidewalks can reach temperatures up to 125 degrees.

“There may be people like very young children or older adults who may or may not need to be out in this sort of heat at all,” said Wes Stubblefield, M.D, with the Alabama Department of Public Health.

As temperatures rise, so do concerns for parents, as they do what they can to make sure their kids have fun and stay safe.

“That’s definitely a top concern,” said Ward. Making sure we go home safely, even to our little playground in our apartment, you know, stuff like that. It’s always a concern.”

CPSC says kids two years old and younger are at the highest risk to get severe burns from playgrounds.

