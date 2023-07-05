Wiregrass Gives Back
Silent Heroes Of The Wiregrass
Proud to be a Farmer
Wiregrass Wonders
4 Your Health
Community Calendar
Freedom Fest
Future Masters 2023

Summer temps affecting playground equipment

Summer means more free time for the kids to go out and play, but is that a safe option thanks to the heat?
By Will Polston
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 7:21 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - Summers in the south are no joke.

Upper 90s temperatures combine with higher humidity levels to create extraordinary heat.

Though kids are ready to go outside and play, some Wiregrass parents are expressing their concerns with playgrounds soaking up the sun.

“The playgrounds could have a lot of metal and [lead to] a lot of burn issues,” said Brad Ward, a father of two. “Just making sure that they’re keeping their shoes on and not taking them off, burning their feet and stuff like that.”

Temperatures of playgrounds and surfaces can reach absurd temperatures that can lead to second or potentially third degree burns.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, second degree burns have been reported in temperatures as low as 74 degrees.

The University of Georgia Cooperative Extension released a study, showing that blacktops of basketball courts can reach temperatures of 140. This same study shows that cement sidewalks can reach temperatures up to 125 degrees.

“There may be people like very young children or older adults who may or may not need to be out in this sort of heat at all,” said Wes Stubblefield, M.D, with the Alabama Department of Public Health.

As temperatures rise, so do concerns for parents, as they do what they can to make sure their kids have fun and stay safe.

“That’s definitely a top concern,” said Ward. Making sure we go home safely, even to our little playground in our apartment, you know, stuff like that. It’s always a concern.”

CPSC says kids two years old and younger are at the highest risk to get severe burns from playgrounds.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An ATV accident outside of Samson claimed the life of a 14-year-old boy.
Geneva County teen dead in ATV accident
Carberry is suspected in the shooting of his roommate Christopher Knight in Slocomb, AL
Man shot to death in Geneva County, roommate arrested and charged
Brianna Burrell, Miss Alabama 2023
Mobile native Brianna Burrell named Miss Alabama 2023
The southbound lanes of U.S. 231 in front of Holiday Fireworks in Dothan and near Becky Road...
U.S. 231 southbound back open after “major” multi-vehicle crash
According to HCSO, 32-year-old Christopher McLean (pictured left) and 23-year-old Kathreen...
Parents facing charges in hot car death

Latest News

WATCH: 4th of July Fireworks in Headland
Joey Chestnut eats a hot dog as he competes for his 16th championship title during the 2023...
Joey Chestnut shakes off rain delay, defends title at Nathan’s Fourth of July hot dog contest
Some Wiregrass families spent the holiday at Dothan's most exciting beach.
Families celebrate 4th of July with a splash
EFD had a golf tournament over the weekend to help fund their risk management program.
Enterprise Fire works to make sure everyone has a smoke detector
One Wiregrass city is offering a unique take on celebrating the 4th of July holiday.
Independence Day in Headland