Summer reading program teaching kids to love their hair

By Maria Sellers
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 2:17 PM CDT
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Public Library System is halfway through its summer reading program.

Participants are getting to take part in hands-on activities while reading.

On Tuesday, Jacinta Walton’s family members listened to the words “A creation to which none can compare, I am so glad it is mine, I love my hair” from the book “My Hair” by Hannah Lee.

It’s about learning how to love their hair.

“They need that message to let them know we are all beautiful- we are all created differently, but we’re all beautiful,” said Walton.

It’s through the library’s summer reading program “Big Hair! Curly Hair! Hair Everywhere”.

Diondra Blocker, the public relations assistant for the library, said it goes along with their theme of highlighting kindness, unity, diversity, and inclusion.

“We’re just really trying to highlight the different hair textures and bring appreciation to it,” said Blocker.

They’re learning by doing as they have hands-on experience styling twists and braids.

“Hair is a big part of a person’s identity and when you learn about hair and how to care for it properly it really helps to boost your confidence,” said Blocker.

It’s the type of message Walton did not have growing up.

“When I was growing up it was a little different, your mom did your hair and you got it done and were happy, but now with the society and the way the world is now we need to have these princess books and let the kids know we are all beautiful,” said Walton.

That’s exactly what Blocker said the library hopes to do.

“We want to highlight there’s a lot of beauty in natural hair and the different ways you can style it,” said Blocker.

It’s a message Walton is hopeful everyone can embrace.

“You have to be open-minded about it. This world is changing and if we’re open-minded it evolves for the better,” said Walton.

The library offers other programs like an ecology lesson on the different creatures in the area, how to care for pets in the summer and others as part of their summer reading program.

If you’re interested in learning more about the programs they offer you can visit the library’s website.

