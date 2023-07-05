Scattered showers and storms today

SYNOPSIS - Rain will be likely again today with dewpoints in the lower 70s we have plenty of moisture in the air so expect showers and storms as early as this morning. This will help to keep temperatures around average for this time of year. The moisture sticks around most of the week with the chance of showers and storms each day and temperatures hanging around in the lower 90s during the afternoons. This weekend rain chances will be slightly lower than the next few days but higher rain chances will return at the beginning of next week.

TODAY - Partly cloudy, scattered showers and storms. High near 92°. Winds W 5-10 mph 50%

TONIGHT - Partly cloudy. Low near 74°. Winds W 5 mph 5%

TOMORROW - Partly cloudy, scattered showers and storms. High near 91°. Winds W 5-10 mph 40%

EXTENDED

FRI: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 74° High: 93° 40%

SAT: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 74° High: 93° 30%

SUN: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 75° High: 93° 30%

MON: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 76° High: 91° 40%

TUE: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 74° High: 93° 40%

WED: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 74° High: 93° 30%

THUR: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 74° High: 91° 30%

COASTAL FORECAST WEDNESDAY- Light chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds W 5-10 kts. Seas 1 foot or less

