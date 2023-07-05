Wiregrass Gives Back
Silent Heroes Of The Wiregrass
Proud to be a Farmer
Wiregrass Wonders
4 Your Health
Community Calendar
Freedom Fest
Future Masters 2023

Police: Man arrested for shining laser at helicopter

A man was arrested by Tampa police after they said he shot a laser at a police helicopter.
A man was arrested by Tampa police after they said he shot a laser at a police helicopter.(TAMPA POLICE)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 12:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Authorities in Florida say a 26-year-old man shot a laser at a police helicopter.

They arrested Juan Lozada-Zamorano in Tampa shortly after the incident Monday morning.

Police said tracking him was fairly easy because the laser came out of an apartment.

Lozada-Zamorano is now facing a third-degree felony charge for misuse of a laser lighting device, authorities said..

The helicopter pilots were not injured.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An ATV accident outside of Samson claimed the life of a 14-year-old boy.
Geneva County teen dead in ATV accident
The southbound lanes of U.S. 231 in front of Holiday Fireworks in Dothan and near Becky Road...
U.S. 231 southbound back open after “major” multi-vehicle crash
According to HCSO, 32-year-old Christopher McLean (pictured left) and 23-year-old Kathreen...
Parents facing charges in hot car death
The southbound lanes of U.S. 231 in front of Holiday Fireworks in Dothan and near Becky Road...
July 4 multi-vehicle crash claims life of Dothan man
Montgomery Whitewater announces grand opening festival schedule
Montgomery Whitewater’s grand opening set for Friday

Latest News

Video shows shark swimming very close to beachgoers
Evidence markers and police tape are left at the scene of a Monday night shooting in...
Suspect, 40, arraigned on murder charges in Philadelphia mass shooting that killed 5
The Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a shooting in Salisbury shortly...
1 dead, 6 hurt in July Fourth block party shooting on Maryland’s Eastern Shore
FILE- New York City Council candidate Yusef Salaam speaks during an interview with The...
Exonerated member of ‘Central Park Five’ wins primary, nearly assuring seat on NYC Council
LNL: Ransomware criminals are dumping kids’ private files online after school hacks, AP report finds