OSHA fines Troy saw mill over worker’s death

TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - A federal investigation into a saw mill in Troy says the company is to blame for the death of one of its workers.

A new report from the Occupational Safety and Health Administration says a worker at Rex Lumber’s Troy facility was killed in December 2022 when he was crushed by heavy machinery. The investigation determined the 20-year-old employee was part of a six-member crew trying to clear a jammed roller when stored energy caused the infeed unit to close on him.

OSHA claims the company failed to follow the proper safety standards, and it’s not the first time. Rex Lumber owns saw mills in multiple states. OSHA says they have been cited 19 times for various violations since 2013, with some of those due to serious injuries in the workplace.

As a result of its investigation in Troy, OSHA has proposed $184,385 in penalties for the company. The company has 15 business days from receipt of the citations to comply, request an informal conference with OSHA, or contest the findings.

“Rex Lumber’s failure to comply with well-known safety requirements led to the death of a worker and put others at serious risk of harm,” said OSHA area office director Jose Gonzalez in Mobile. “Safety standards exist to protect workers from the hazards of moving machinery and when followed, they can save lives.”

WSFA 12 News has reached out to Rex Lumber for comment but have not heard back.

Rex Lumber broke ground on its Troy location in 2018.

