One confirmed dead, one hospitalized, one arrest in July 4th shooting

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Bennett has officially been charged with murder, aggravated battery with a firearm, and shooting into an occupied conveyance.

Officials say he’s being held without bond at the Walton County Jail.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 22.

One person was also hospitalized after the shooting, but their current status is unknown, according to investigators.

Officials say Bennett was identified through eyewitness statements and matched descriptions. A firearm was allegedly found on his person.

Authorities are currently trying to determine if it was the same one used in the shooting.

If you have any information, you are urged to contact DeFuniak Springs Police.

Officials have confirmed a person was killed, and one has been arrested following the shooting in DeFuniak Springs.

Sipho Bennett from Tennessee has been charged with homicide and booked into the Walton County Jail.

DeFuniak Springs Police say they combed the scene for evidence.

Details are limited.

We’ll continue to update you as we learn more.

DeFuniak Springs authorities are investigating a shooting Tuesday evening at an area shopping plaza.

The Office of the City Marshal, DeFuniak Springs Police posted to Facebook around 7 p.m.

In the post, police said they were currently working on a shooting at the shopping plaza located at 1310 Hwy 331 South.

At the time of the post, they said that there was a suspect in custody, but it was still an active crime scene.

Authorities said they will share more information as they work the scene.

They are also asking drivers to be patient when traveling in the area.

