Wiregrass Gives Back
Silent Heroes Of The Wiregrass
Proud to be a Farmer
Wiregrass Wonders
4 Your Health
Community Calendar
Freedom Fest
Future Masters 2023

One confirmed dead, one hospitalized, one arrest in July 4th shooting

Sipho Bennett from Tennessee has been charged with homicide and booked into the Walton County...
Sipho Bennett from Tennessee has been charged with homicide and booked into the Walton County Jail.(Walton County Sheriff's Office)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 7:37 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Bennett has officially been charged with murder, aggravated battery with a firearm, and shooting into an occupied conveyance.

Officials say he’s being held without bond at the Walton County Jail.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 22.

One person was also hospitalized after the shooting, but their current status is unknown, according to investigators.

Officials say Bennett was identified through eyewitness statements and matched descriptions. A firearm was allegedly found on his person.

Authorities are currently trying to determine if it was the same one used in the shooting.

If you have any information, you are urged to contact DeFuniak Springs Police.

Officials have confirmed a person was killed, and one has been arrested following the shooting in DeFuniak Springs.

Sipho Bennett from Tennessee has been charged with homicide and booked into the Walton County Jail.

DeFuniak Springs Police say they combed the scene for evidence.

Details are limited.

We’ll continue to update you as we learn more.

DeFuniak Springs authorities are investigating a shooting Tuesday evening at an area shopping plaza.

The Office of the City Marshal, DeFuniak Springs Police posted to Facebook around 7 p.m.

In the post, police said they were currently working on a shooting at the shopping plaza located at 1310 Hwy 331 South.

At the time of the post, they said that there was a suspect in custody, but it was still an active crime scene.

Authorities said they will share more information as they work the scene.

They are also asking drivers to be patient when traveling in the area.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The southbound lanes of U.S. 231 in front of Holiday Fireworks in Dothan and near Becky Road...
July 4 multi-vehicle crash claims life of Dothan man
An ATV accident outside of Samson claimed the life of a 14-year-old boy.
Geneva County teen dead in ATV accident
Montgomery Whitewater announces grand opening festival schedule
Montgomery Whitewater’s grand opening set for Friday
The State of Alabama will pay the two daughters of slain Bibb County Deputy Bradley Johnson $1...
Alabama to pay slain deputy’s children $1 million in case settlement
The southbound lanes of U.S. 231 in front of Holiday Fireworks in Dothan and near Becky Road...
U.S. 231 southbound back open after “major” multi-vehicle crash

Latest News

Jawan Dallas
Family says there’s no justification for death of man after confrontation with Mobile police
The local non-profit 2 Lives in 1 Lifetime is getting ready to celebrate its second annual...
Talking 2 Lives in 1 Lifetime's Unity Day event
JACKSON COUNTY: New equipment to increase success of air tube procedures
Jackson Co. fire responders upgrade equipment with help of state grant
Jackson Co. fire responders upgrade equipment with help of state grant
The fire department confirms a 5-year-old boy fell off the 15-to-20-foot waterslide and was...
Boy, 5, falls at least 15 feet from waterslide at Ga. amusement park