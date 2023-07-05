Wiregrass Gives Back
Silent Heroes Of The Wiregrass
Proud to be a Farmer
Wiregrass Wonders
4 Your Health
Community Calendar
Freedom Fest
Future Masters 2023

July 4 multi-vehicle crash claims life of Dothan man

The southbound lanes of U.S. 231 in front of Holiday Fireworks in Dothan and near Becky Road...
The southbound lanes of U.S. 231 in front of Holiday Fireworks in Dothan and near Becky Road are closed after a multi-vehicle crash on Tuesday.(WTVY)
By WTVY Staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 7:40 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A multi-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 2:31 P.M. Tuesday, July 4, has claimed the life of a Dothan man.

Patrick Lynn Granger, 57, was fatally injured when the 2019 Nissan Frontier he was driving struck the 1992 Chevrolet 2500 pickup driven by Travis David Brannon, 36, of Graceville, Fla.

After the initial collision, the Chevrolet pickup struck the 2011 Ford Fusion driven by Amanda Campbell Korey, 41, of Dothan.

Granger was not using a seat belt at the time of the crash and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Two juvenile passengers of the Chevrolet 2500 were transported to a local area hospital for medical attention.

The crash occurred on U.S. 231 near Becky Road, approximately one mile south of Dothan, in Houston County.

Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An ATV accident outside of Samson claimed the life of a 14-year-old boy.
Geneva County teen dead in ATV accident
The southbound lanes of U.S. 231 in front of Holiday Fireworks in Dothan and near Becky Road...
U.S. 231 southbound back open after “major” multi-vehicle crash
According to HCSO, 32-year-old Christopher McLean (pictured left) and 23-year-old Kathreen...
Parents facing charges in hot car death
Montgomery Whitewater announces grand opening festival schedule
Montgomery Whitewater’s grand opening set for Friday
Fisherman at Dauphin Island in Alabama caught a 100-pound stingray.
100-pound stingray takes fishermen 45 minutes to reel in

Latest News

The family of a 14-year-old boy in Samson is mourning tonight after he was killed Monday in an...
Samson teen killed in ATV wreck
One Wiregrass city is offering a unique take on celebrating the 4th of July holiday.
Headland celebrates Independence Day
We hope you have had a happy 4th of July! If you aren't able to go out and enjoy any fireworks...
4th of July Fireworks in Headland
WATCH: 4th of July Fireworks in Headland