How sewage spill in the Chattahoochee will impact southern parts of the river

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Riverkeepers are concerned about high levels of E. coli in the Chattahoochee River near metro Atlanta.

The source of the bacteria can be linked to a spill of partially treated sewage from a wastewater treatment plant in Roswell, Georgia.

A fifteen-mile stretch of the river is closed in that area, but can that tainted water cause problems as it flows south?

According to the Middle Chattahoochee River director Henry Jacobs, not necessarily.

He said the contaminated water is likely to dilute as it passes through large reservoirs. When the water gets to West Point Lake, north of Columbus, most of the concern is gone.

As the water continues to flow south to Eufaula, there should be no need to worry.

“We don’t expect much of a problem south,” Jacobs told News4.

Riverkeepers are monitoring the water for E. coli levels daily.

Jacobs said that southern river lovers don’t need to worry about E. coli but should be on the lookout for algae in the water.

Green algae could make people and pets sick if swallowed.

