Headland celebrates Independence Day

By Jacklynn Lambert
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 9:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HEADLAND, Ala. (WTVY) - The city of Headland put its own spin on 4th of July celebrations by celebrating the local agricultural industry.

The parade featured different agricultural machinery driven by local farmers. Headland’s mayor says the agriculture parade is a great way to tie what makes Headland special into this historic day.

The grand marshal of the parade this year was James “Curry” Parker of Parker Farms. This family-owned farm has a long history in the city and is responsible for things ranging from peanuts and corn to soybeans and livestock.

Besides the parade, there were food trucks and vendors downtown on the square while waiting for the fireworks display at Douglas Park.

