Wiregrass Gives Back
Silent Heroes Of The Wiregrass
Proud to be a Farmer
Wiregrass Wonders
4 Your Health
Community Calendar
Freedom Fest
Future Masters 2023

Glamping now available at 5 Alabama state parks

Combining luxury and the great outdoors, these extra spacious completely furnished Safari Tents...
Combining luxury and the great outdoors, these extra spacious completely furnished Safari Tents give large families or groups of friends the extra space they need to glamp in comfort.(Source: Timberline Glamping)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 12:18 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE MARTIN, Ala. (WSFA) - For those who want to experience the outdoors with some of the comforts of the indoors, glamping may be your option!

The Alabama State Parks System has partnered with Timberline Glamping to provide guests another option to traditional camping. Combining luxury and the great outdoors, these extra spacious completely furnished Safari Tents give large families or groups of friends the extra space they need to glamp in comfort.

Five of the state’s parks will feature the glamping option. Those parks include Wind Creek, Cheaha, Monte Sano, Lake Guntersville and Chewacla.

Combining luxury and the great outdoors, these extra spacious completely furnished Safari Tents...
Combining luxury and the great outdoors, these extra spacious completely furnished Safari Tents give large families or groups of friends the extra space they need to glamp in comfort.(Source: Timberline Glamping)

Alabama’s 21 state parks offer various overnight accommodations, including resort-style lodging, picturesque cabins and chalets, modern RV hook-ups and primitive camping. The park system said that adding glamping provides another option for guests looking for a combination of rustic and luxury.

“Our goal is to make every guest have a memorable stay at an Alabama State Park,” said Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources Commissioner Chris Blankenship, “and the new glamping sites definitely deliver a memorable experience. We’ve been careful and thoughtful about the best parks to offer glamping, and it’s exciting to see this new amenity expand from one to five parks in such a short time. This has been a fantastic addition to our state parks.”

To reserve glamping at Alabama State Parks, visit the Timberline Glamping website, timberlineglamping.com. Information on glamping at each of the five state parks where it’s available is also available online.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An ATV accident outside of Samson claimed the life of a 14-year-old boy.
Geneva County teen dead in ATV accident
The southbound lanes of U.S. 231 in front of Holiday Fireworks in Dothan and near Becky Road...
U.S. 231 southbound back open after “major” multi-vehicle crash
According to HCSO, 32-year-old Christopher McLean (pictured left) and 23-year-old Kathreen...
Parents facing charges in hot car death
The southbound lanes of U.S. 231 in front of Holiday Fireworks in Dothan and near Becky Road...
July 4 multi-vehicle crash claims life of Dothan man
Montgomery Whitewater announces grand opening festival schedule
Montgomery Whitewater’s grand opening set for Friday

Latest News

Dothan Leisure Services will hold online registration for Youth Cheerleading, Soccer, and...
Dothan Leisure Services fall sports registration announced
Dolly Parton's Imagination Library is turning over a new chapter - celebrating 200 million...
Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library is making change in the Wiregrass
Chattahoochee River
How sewage spill in the Chattahoochee will impact southern parts of the river
June's book is 'Destiny of the Republic' by Candice Millard which centers around the...
Chapter Chat: Destiny of the Republic