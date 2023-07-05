Wiregrass Gives Back
Dothan Leisure Services fall sports registration announced

Dothan Leisure Services will hold online registration for Youth Cheerleading, Soccer, and Tackle Football July 10-15.(WTVY)
By WTVY Staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 12:15 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Dothan Leisure Services will hold online registration for Youth Cheerleading, Soccer, and Tackle Football July 10-15.

Getting Started:

Please visit www.dothanleisurservices.org/registration to register your child.

Cheerleading and Tackle Football:

Cheerleading and Tackle football are open to children ages 7-12. The child must be a Dothan resident to participate.

The fee is $40 plus an additional $30 uniform deposit for tackle football.

The fee is $40 for cheerleading.

Please note: a 7 and 8-year-old age division in tackle football will be added this year.

Players over weight limits will be restricted to the interior line positions.

The age control date for cheerleading and tackle football is on or before September 1 of the current year.

Soccer:

Soccer is open to children ages 6-18; non-Dothan residents may register for soccer if their city does not offer soccer and Dothan is the closest city that does offer soccer.

The fee is $40 and the age control date for soccer is on or before July 31 of the current year.

First time participants must upload a birth certificate and proof of insurance to register.

Discounts are available in all programs for children that qualify for Medicaid. The discount does not apply to the tackle football uniform fee.

To register, please visit https://secure.rec1.com/AL/dothan-al/catalog and click on Youth Activities/Sports.

For more information, please contact Jyssica Curenton at 334-615-3713 or jcurenton@dothan.org.

For more information about Dothan Leisure Services programs and facilities, please contact them at 334-615-3700, visit their website at www.dothanleisureservices.org, or Like and Follow them on Facebook and Instagram.

