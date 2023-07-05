Daily Rain Chances Ahead

SYNOPSIS – Typical July weather continues this week with daily pop-up showers and thunderstorms. Highs will reach the lower 90s before the rain-cooled air becomes established. Rain chances drop briefly for Saturday, before rising again for Sunday and early next week.

TONIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 74°. Winds SW/NW.

TOMORROW – Partly sunny, scattered showers and thunderstorms. High near 93°. Winds NW at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Rain ends, then partly cloudy. Low near 74°. Winds light W-NW.

EXTENDED

FRI: Partly sunny, scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 74° High: 93° 50%

SAT: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 74° High: 93° 20%

SUN: Partly cloudy, scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 75° High: 93° 40%

MON: Partly sunny, scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 76° High: 91° 50%

TUE: Partly sunny, scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 74° High: 92° 40%

WED: Partly sunny, scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 74° High: 93° 40%

COASTAL FORECAST THURSDAY – Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds NW/W at 5-15 kts. Seas offshore 1 foot or less.

TROPICAL UPDATE – The tropics are tranquil, with no development expected through mid-week. A tropical wave in the Western Gulf will bring some deeper moisture into parts of Mexico and Texas.

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter

@MetDavidPaul, @zach_hatcherwx, @AmberKulick_wx, @dugger_weather

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Amber Kulick, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Ryan Dugger

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.