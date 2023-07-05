Chapter Chat: Destiny of the Republic

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - At News4, we encourage building healthy habits that will enrich your life. One of these healthy habits is reading and soaking in literature.

On July 5, the Dothan Public Library Director Chris Warren joined us to chat about his monthly pick, Destiny of the Republic by Candice Millard.

This novel, chosen specifically to celebrate the story of America, tells the story of President James A. Garfield’s assassination. The novel follows the aftermath of the president’s assassination, and brings together many important historical figures such as Alexander Graham Bell and prominent physicians such as the inventor of Listerine.

This novel is “both parts presidential biography, and true crime/ medical thriller,” says Warren.

Millard ties all those parts together for a twisty, intriguing, and satisfying tale.

If you’re interested in this novel, or any others the library has to offer, check out their catalog or learn how to get a library card.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.