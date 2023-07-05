Canning and preserving camp to be at the peanut fair grounds

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Dale County Extension is having their Food Safety and Preservation Camp next week, but spots are limited.

The Camp costs $20 per day. According to the Dale County Extension Coordinator, Melissa Voynich, the camp is more than just canning.

“So, on the first day you’re going to learn how to preserve peaches and on the second day you’ll learn how to can tomatoes and you get to take those things home at the end of the day,” Voynich said. “And it’s not just canning, it’s fermenting, it’s pickling and it’s learning how to do a water bath.”

Dehydrating and freezing vegetables as well as processing peach jam are among the skills the camp will cover.

This hands-on camp is on July 12 and 13 at the National Peanut Festival Fair grounds starting at 10:00a.m. on both days.

You can register by calling can call the Dale County Extension office at (334)774-2329 or sign up on their website.

Voynich suggested that it is best to call the office to check availability.

