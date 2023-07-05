Wiregrass Gives Back
Silent Heroes Of The Wiregrass
Proud to be a Farmer
Wiregrass Wonders
4 Your Health
Community Calendar
Freedom Fest
Future Masters 2023

Canning and preserving camp to be at the peanut fair grounds

Dale County Extension canning and preserving camp happening to teach food safety.
By Cailey Wright
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 8:30 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Dale County Extension is having their Food Safety and Preservation Camp next week, but spots are limited.

The Camp costs $20 per day. According to the Dale County Extension Coordinator, Melissa Voynich, the camp is more than just canning.

“So, on the first day you’re going to learn how to preserve peaches and on the second day you’ll learn how to can tomatoes and you get to take those things home at the end of the day,” Voynich said. “And it’s not just canning, it’s fermenting, it’s pickling and it’s learning how to do a water bath.”

Dehydrating and freezing vegetables as well as processing peach jam are among the skills the camp will cover.

This hands-on camp is on July 12 and 13 at the National Peanut Festival Fair grounds starting at 10:00a.m. on both days.

You can register by calling can call the Dale County Extension office at (334)774-2329 or sign up on their website.

Voynich suggested that it is best to call the office to check availability.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An ATV accident outside of Samson claimed the life of a 14-year-old boy.
Geneva County teen dead in ATV accident
The southbound lanes of U.S. 231 in front of Holiday Fireworks in Dothan and near Becky Road...
U.S. 231 southbound back open after “major” multi-vehicle crash
According to HCSO, 32-year-old Christopher McLean (pictured left) and 23-year-old Kathreen...
Parents facing charges in hot car death
Montgomery Whitewater announces grand opening festival schedule
Montgomery Whitewater’s grand opening set for Friday
Fisherman at Dauphin Island in Alabama caught a 100-pound stingray.
100-pound stingray takes fishermen 45 minutes to reel in

Latest News

"Camplify" teaches children and teens life skills.
“Camplify” to teach children and teens life skills
Dale County Extension canning and preserving camp happening to teach food safety.
Dale County Extension canning and preserving camp
Dale County Extension summer camp is designed to help kids learn life skills through fun...
Dale County Extension summer camp
The southbound lanes of U.S. 231 in front of Holiday Fireworks in Dothan and near Becky Road...
July 4 multi-vehicle crash claims life of Dothan man