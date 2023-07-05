Wiregrass Gives Back
“Camplify” to teach children and teens life skills

Dale County Extension summer camp is designed to help kids learn life skills through fun projects.
By Cailey Wright
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 8:22 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OZARK, Ala. (WTVY) - Dale County Extension and 4-H is having it “Camplify” summer program and the deadline to sign up is approaching.

The camp will be from July 17 to 21 and the deadline to sign up is July 7.

Children and teens ages eight through 18 can participate. Activities range from “Art Day” to learning about different cultures from Fort Novacel, so each day campers will learn something new.

“Each day is themed around a different life skill that we want our youth to learn,” Melissa Voynich, the Dale County Extension Coordinator, said. “We will be going through arts and crafts projects, we will be doing a stem day, we will be doing a cooking demonstration and the reason we call it “camplify” is because we are trying to amplify those life skills.”

The themed days are as follows:

  • Monday-Arts and Crafts Day
  • Tuesday- Nature Day (features raptor birds)
  • Wednesday- MythBusters STEM Day
  • Thursday- Cooking Day with local chefs
  • Friday- “Around the World in 1 Day.”

The camp starts at 8:00a.m. and ends at 12:00p.m. each day at the Dale County extension office located at 202 AL-123 in Ozark.

“Camplify” is free to attend, and you can call (334)774-2329 to sign up.

