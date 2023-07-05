Auburn football season tickets sold out

Wiregrass Gives Back
The Auburn Athletic Department announced on Wednesday that with 63,500 tickets purchased, Auburn has completely sold out of public season tickets for the upcoming 2023 football season.
By Ty Storey
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 3:51 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVY) - Hopes and hype have definitely been high for the Auburn Tigers football program as they enter a new era of the program with the hiring of Hugh Freeze as their head coach, and that has now shown in season ticket sales.

The Auburn Athletic Department announced on Wednesday that with 63,500 tickets purchased, Auburn has completely sold out of public season tickets for the upcoming 2023 football season.

The number at this time does not include student season tickets, which sales still ongoing and the combined total to be announced at a later date. The present number does break the 2014 program record, when 62,900 combined season tickets were sold.

“Here’s another example of the passion Auburn fans have for their team,” Freeze said. “We appreciate that overwhelming support and can’t wait to see everyone in person on September 2 at Jordan-Hare Stadium for Kickoff on The Plains.”

“Our season ticket sellout is a tribute to the Auburn family and is indicative of their passion, excitement, and dedication – that is Auburn Being Auburn,” said director of athletics John Cohen. “Coach Freeze and his staff have done a tremendous job in a short time with spring practice and all phases of recruiting.”

Auburn also announced that the home matchup versus Georgia on September 30 is completely sold out, and limited quantities of upper-level single game tickets remain for the Iron Bowl matchup with the Alabama Crimson Tide on November 25 at Jordan-Hare Stadium, with those remaining tickets being made exclusively available to Tigers Unlimited society members through a dedicated on-sale launching Wednesday, July 12. TUF members will receive additional information via email on this sale in the upcoming week.

There are also still single-game ticket offerings available, some on-sale now and some to come on sale later as inventory allows, for other games at Jordan-Hare Stadium for the 2023 season, including four-pack offerings against UMass, Samford, Ole Miss, Mississippi State and New Mexico State. For additional ticket information, you can visit aubtix.com.

