Wiregrass Gives Back
Silent Heroes Of The Wiregrass
Proud to be a Farmer
Wiregrass Wonders
4 Your Health
Community Calendar
Freedom Fest
Future Masters 2023

Alabama cattlemen granted permission to shoot and kill black vultures

Some Alabama farmers given permission to kill vultures
By Bryan Henry
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 4:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIBB COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Big, black vultures are killing some newborn calves on Alabama farms. The problem is getting so big in fact the government has given some farmers permissions to kill them.

It’s a growing nuisance, according to the Alabama Department of Agriculture.

Long time Bibb County cattleman Ashton Cottingham tells the story of a black vulture sitting on a fence post just waiting for the right time to swoop down and begin feasting on a newborn calve; straight from an Alfred Hitchcock movie. The birds are smart, cunning, and predatory.

“The opportunity for them to find one becomes more and more,” said Cottingham.

That opportunity is typically in the fall season, the season when calves are born.

“They can identify a weak or a sick calf or a sick animal and take advantage of that situation,” he said.

Also taking advantage of the situation are cattlemen such as Cottingham. A number of cattle farmers in Alabama urged the state to appeal to the federal government to kill a few black vultures. The birds are protected as migratory birds.

Permission has been granted. Each farmer now has the right to kill three a year, and no more than 500 a year statewide.

Alabama Department of Agriculture and Industries Commissioner Rick Pate says the accountability factor will be based on the honor system, and that’s not all. There’s a ghoulish element as well.

“Part of the license requires you to use a shotgun. You have to use steel shots, no lead, and you have to hang the dead bird on a fence. Evidently there’s some social order there they won’t come back to that area,” said commissioner Rick Pate.

Cottingham says he’ll do whatever it takes to protect his investment. Each calf is worth around $1,600.

“This is part of it. There’s hundreds of things that affect a newborn calf and this is one of those things we have to keep an eye on.”

Loaded, cocked, and ready to aim. Farmers like Ashton Cottingham are ready for battle against their nemesis in the sky.

It should be noted no one in the agriculture industry feels this new tool will simply eradicate the black vulture, and that’s not really the goal. The goal is to mitigate the damage being done across the state.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An ATV accident outside of Samson claimed the life of a 14-year-old boy.
Geneva County teen dead in ATV accident
The southbound lanes of U.S. 231 in front of Holiday Fireworks in Dothan and near Becky Road...
U.S. 231 southbound back open after “major” multi-vehicle crash
The southbound lanes of U.S. 231 in front of Holiday Fireworks in Dothan and near Becky Road...
July 4 multi-vehicle crash claims life of Dothan man
According to HCSO, 32-year-old Christopher McLean (pictured left) and 23-year-old Kathreen...
Parents facing charges in hot car death
Montgomery Whitewater announces grand opening festival schedule
Montgomery Whitewater’s grand opening set for Friday

Latest News

First responders in Enterprise will be giving people the chance to learn things like CPR and...
Enterprise Fire Community Safety Fair happening this weekend
The Occupational Safety and Health Administration has proposed a fine for Rex Lumber over a...
OSHA fines Troy saw mill over worker’s death
Stone Martin builds more homes in the City of Troy
Troy’s growth continues, three new medical buildings break ground
Police on the scene of a shooting Monday, July 3, 2023 in Philadelphia. Police say a gunman in...
Gunman opens fire at random on Philadelphia streets, killing 5 before arrest, police say