Alabama Big 10 Mayors announce statewide city highlight photo competition

Alabama Big 10 Mayors photo contest.
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 1:20 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama Big 10 Mayors announced a statewide photo competition and the grand prize is a $500 Visa gift card.

You can submit a photo of your city and the mountains, lakes, whatever you’re proud of, to the Alabama Big 10 Mayors’ Facebook page. If you get the most likes, you win!

To enter the contest, submit your photos via direct message on the Alabama Big 10 Mayors’ Facebook page.

The Alabama Big 10 Mayors released the following statement on this photo competition:

“From the mountains of the Tennessee Valley to the Alabama Gulf Coast and everything in between, our state – and our state’s cities – are some of the most individually unique as any in the country,” said the Alabama Big 10 Mayors. “Whether it’s history, culture, architecture, entertainment, or natural beauty, Alabama’s ten biggest cities have something to offer for everyone.”

“The unique character of each of Alabama’s largest cities is important and worth showcasing. We want to give each of these cities’ residents the opportunity to show their city pride and share their city’s beauty through the lens of a camera. We urge all Big 10 residents with an artistic eye for the camera to snap some photos of their city and submit it for this competition and give your city a chance to win this contest.”

