Shooter’s Fireworks a Wiregrass staple for 4th of July

MIDLAND CITY, Ala. (WTVY) - Shooter’s Fireworks has been a staple in the Wiregrass community for over 15 years.

With the previous owners passing away, Jennifer Bradshaw took over as manager, and through care and love she has served plenty of customers with a smile and knowledge about the different fireworks they are selling.

Bradshaw runs the store with the help of her daughter Jordan, who works as seasonal clerk.

“Everyone here is like family,” said Bradshaw. “Whether you’re family or not, he treats you like family and carries you like family.”

In addition to the plenty of extravagant fireworks that they sell, they keep stock on safety fireworks for children. Bradshaw also guarantees that they will stay open until the last customer that walks in the store is taken care of.

If you would like to visit Shooter’s, they are located on 6624 Montgomery Highway, right across the street from Troy University’s Dothan Campus.

