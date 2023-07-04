Wiregrass Gives Back
Silent Heroes Of The Wiregrass
Proud to be a Farmer
Wiregrass Wonders
4 Your Health
Community Calendar
Freedom Fest
Future Masters 2023

Shooter’s Fireworks a Wiregrass staple for 4th of July

On the 4th of July, many people may be planning to buy fireworks, but it's a bit different when you're the one supplying them.
By Makyla Simmons
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 10:28 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDLAND CITY, Ala. (WTVY) - Shooter’s Fireworks has been a staple in the Wiregrass community for over 15 years.

With the previous owners passing away, Jennifer Bradshaw took over as manager, and through care and love she has served plenty of customers with a smile and knowledge about the different fireworks they are selling.

Bradshaw runs the store with the help of her daughter Jordan, who works as seasonal clerk.

“Everyone here is like family,” said Bradshaw. “Whether you’re family or not, he treats you like family and carries you like family.”

In addition to the plenty of extravagant fireworks that they sell, they keep stock on safety fireworks for children. Bradshaw also guarantees that they will stay open until the last customer that walks in the store is taken care of.

If you would like to visit Shooter’s, they are located on 6624 Montgomery Highway, right across the street from Troy University’s Dothan Campus.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carberry is suspected in the shooting of his roommate Christopher Knight in Slocomb, AL
Man shot to death in Geneva County, roommate arrested and charged
The crash is currently under investigation.
Fatal car crash in Jackson County
The finale of the Miss Alabama pageants is just one day away.
3 Wiregrass natives compete in Miss Alabama
Thanks to assistance from BAYROC, photos of the truck potentially involved in the hit-and-run...
Vehicle possibly involved in deadly hit-and-run of Dothan man located
25-year-old Heartlee Pittman of Troy (pictured) turned herself in on June 29 and faces one...
New Brockton teacher arrested for inappropriate communication with student

Latest News

Shooter's Fireworks a Wiregrass staple for 4th of July
SARCOA is gathering donations to pay for air conditioning units, which will be given to seniors...
SARCOA is working to provide cooling units to Wiregrass seniors this summer
Summer heat is on the rise, and that's why SARCOA in Dothan is partnering again with JOY FM to...
SARCOA continues to provide air conditioning to seniors in need
4th Fest at historic Dupree School
4th Fest at historic Dupree School