Rain Chances Increase

From Chief Meteorologist David Paul in the 4Warn Storm Center:
4Warn Weather
4Warn Weather(WTVY)
By David Paul
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 3:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SYNOPSIS – Deep moisture will be in place for the coming days, leading to scattered showers and thunderstorms. Temperatures won’t be as hot, but we’ll still briefly hit the lower 90s in most areas each day. Rain chances drop a bit as we head into the weekend.

TONIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 76°. Winds SW-W.

TOMORROW – Partly sunny, scattered showers and thunderstorms. High near 92°. Winds WNWW at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Rain ends, then partly cloudy. Low near 74°. Winds light WNW.

EXTENDED

THU: Partly sunny, scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 74° High: 91° 40%

FRI: Partly sunny, scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 74° High: 93° 40%

SAT: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 74° High: 93° 20%

SUN: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 75° High: 93° 30%

MON: Partly sunny, scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 76° High: 93° 40%

TUE: Partly sunny, scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 74° High: 93° 40%

COASTAL FORECAST WEDNESDAY – Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds W at 5-10 kts. Seas offshore 1 foot or less.

TROPICAL UPDATE – The tropics are tranquil, with no development expected through mid-week.

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter

@MetDavidPaul, @zach_hatcherwx, @AmberKulick_wx, @dugger_weather

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Amber Kulick, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Ryan Dugger

