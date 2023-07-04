Pet of the Week: Happy Hank

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - This week, Dothan Animal Shelter’s Melissa Gideon brought in Hank. Hank is curious, playful and eager to find his forever home.

Hank is a one year old, black, male domestic shorthair. He is already neutered and ready to join his future family. Because of his outgoing and friendly nature, Hank would be a perfect fit for any household.

If you want to learn more about Hank or meet him in person, the Dothan Animal Shelter is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. The shelter is located at 295 Jerry Drive, and they can be contacted via phone at (334) 615-4620.

You can also browse other pets up for adoption at the Dothan Animal Shelter’s Facebook Page.

