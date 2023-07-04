Wiregrass Gives Back
Pet of the Week: Happy Hank

The Dothan City Animal Shelter brings News4 another furry friend in search of his furever home on this week's segment of Pet of the Week.
By Grace Owens
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 10:57 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - This week, Dothan Animal Shelter’s Melissa Gideon brought in Hank. Hank is curious, playful and eager to find his forever home.

Hank is a one year old, black, male domestic shorthair. He is already neutered and ready to join his future family. Because of his outgoing and friendly nature, Hank would be a perfect fit for any household.

If you want to learn more about Hank or meet him in person, the Dothan Animal Shelter is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. The shelter is located at 295 Jerry Drive, and they can be contacted via phone at (334) 615-4620.

You can also browse other pets up for adoption at the Dothan Animal Shelter’s Facebook Page.

