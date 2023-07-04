Parents facing charges in hot car death

HOLMES COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - Parents of a two-year-old that died after being left in a hot car in May are facing additional charges.

According to the Holmes County Advertiser, 23-year-old Kathreen Adams has been charged with aggravated manslaughter. The same charge for 32-year-old father Christopher McClean is pending review by the State Attorney’s Office.

The pair were initially charged with child neglect, possession of methamphetamine, and possession of paraphernalia, per the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office.

In a press conference on May 17, the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office explained that they received a call from Adams saying that her two-year-old daughter was unresponsive. An hour after paramedics arrived, the child was pronounced dead.

Adams later admitted to leaving the child in the car for 14 hours.

The State Attorney’s Office is expected to make a decision on McClean’s charge by the end of the week, the Holmes County Advertiser reports.

