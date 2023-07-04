Wiregrass Gives Back
Silent Heroes Of The Wiregrass
Proud to be a Farmer
Wiregrass Wonders
4 Your Health
Community Calendar
Freedom Fest
Future Masters 2023

Neighborhood Association says Fred the Tortoise can stay in Hoover family’s backyard

Inside the tale of the Ross Bridge Tortoise and his family’s effort to keep him home
Fred the Tortoise
Fred the Tortoise(WBRC FOX6 News)
By Tristan Ruppert
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 6:22 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - UPDATE: A manager with the Ross Bridge Neighborhood Association confirmed to WBRC Tuesday afternoon that Fred the Tortoise can stay in the family’s backyard.

The manager also said the family was told they needed a date stamped photo showing the tortoise had been there for over six years. That length of time is the statute of limitations that allows the animal to remain with the family in the neighborhood.

Original Story: A tale of a Tortoise is now making rounds on social media. However, this story is not just about the 100 pound Ross Bridge Tortoise, but the owner’s fight to keep him in their yard.

His owner telling us some possible good news about getting to keep him.

Recently, the homeowners association in Ross Bridge received a complaint about Fred. He’s lived in the family’s backyard for eight years before the complaint.

Typically relaxing, eating, and lawncare are all the tortoise is tasked with. Which is exactly why the Cannons were shocked to hear a complaint was made.

“Why would someone do this? Why would they tell us to get rid of him? We have had him for eight years. I would get it if we had him for a month, but its been eight years. So why are they telling us to get rid of him now. He is a part of the family,” said Jayden Cannon.

Cannon is a 17 year old student at Hoover High School, and just hopes that his friend can remain safe at home.

“He means a lot to me. He was my first pet and he will be my last pet because he will outlive me most likely.”

While the complaint was a shock, the love and support has poured in from across Ross Bridge. Several individuals have been sending in suggestions to Jayden and his family on how they can keep Fred.

“It means a lot to me that people actually care about Fred. I know I care about him a lot, but I didn’t know other people cared about him as much as I do. So it makes me happy.”

Jayden is confident the lettuce muncher isn’t going anywhere.

“He is not hurting anyone, people love coming to see Fred. He’s the neighborhood pet.”

Jayden’s mother tells me that the HOA has said the family can get the tortoise declared an emotional support animal, or perhaps grandfather him in since he has been in the neighborhood so long but still nothing official yet.

The HOA told me today that right now they will not give any information on this story.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An ATV accident outside of Samson claimed the life of a 14-year-old boy.
Geneva County teen dead in ATV accident
Carberry is suspected in the shooting of his roommate Christopher Knight in Slocomb, AL
Man shot to death in Geneva County, roommate arrested and charged
Brianna Burrell, Miss Alabama 2023
Mobile native Brianna Burrell named Miss Alabama 2023
The southbound lanes of U.S. 231 in front of Holiday Fireworks in Dothan and near Becky Road...
U.S. 231 southbound back open after “major” multi-vehicle crash
According to HCSO, 32-year-old Christopher McLean (pictured left) and 23-year-old Kathreen...
Parents facing charges in hot car death

Latest News

WATCH: 4th of July Fireworks in Headland
Joey Chestnut eats a hot dog as he competes for his 16th championship title during the 2023...
Joey Chestnut shakes off rain delay, defends title at Nathan’s Fourth of July hot dog contest
Some Wiregrass families spent the holiday at Dothan's most exciting beach.
Families celebrate 4th of July with a splash
EFD had a golf tournament over the weekend to help fund their risk management program.
Enterprise Fire works to make sure everyone has a smoke detector
One Wiregrass city is offering a unique take on celebrating the 4th of July holiday.
Independence Day in Headland