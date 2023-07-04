Local nonprofit is collecting bikes for children

COFFEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - The Coffee County Family Services Center is doing its Christmas Shopping early and is accepting donations of Christmas bikes right now.

Each year the center gifts 400 bikes to children in Coffee County for Christmas.

that as many kids as possible receive bikes because it’s not only fun—it is also helpful.

“We really encourage kids to play outside and get exercise and a bike is a great way to do that,” Crowley said. “It develops motor skills, it develops confidence, it develops some safety awareness.

There’re all kinds of things that a bicycle or tricycle does, and we think they are all important.”

Crowley asked that bikes be brand new because the kids get a lot of wear and tear out of them. You can send your donation to the Coffee County Family Services Center, or you can donate any amount to go towards a bike.

Just like how Santa needs his elves, the center needs people to help assemble the bikes as well.

If you want to assemble a bike, you can call the Coffee County Family Services Center at (334)393-8538.

When donating a bike, you can take it to the center or you can order one online and send it to 208 West Brunson Street in Enterprise, Alabama 36330.

